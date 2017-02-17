ICE agents detain victim seeking domestic abuse help

(CNN) – A transgender woman who was a victim of domestic violence was detained by ICE agents, in the courtroom where she was looking for a protective order. Now county leaders say the courthouse was off-limits, and the arrest sends a “horrible message” to victims of domestic violence. However, surveillance video tells a different story than what federal officials initially reported.

Surveillance video from inside the county courthouse shows ice agents detaining an alleged victim of domestic abuse. A member of the county attorney’s office says her client was in court to get a restraining order on her partner.

Lucila Flores Camarena, an El Paso County Attorney said, “The attorney that I actually put on the case came over and pointed out the agent to me sitting behind me.”

Camarena said ICE agents met the alleged victim outside the courtroom. She said the agents identified themselves and asked the woman for documentation proving she was in the U.S. legally. “One of the agents stepped up to her and placed his hand on her elbow and started to walk her out.”

The video shows the agents on the 10th floor leading the woman to one side of the courthouse. Then towards the elevators. A first floor camera captures the agents again, directing the woman out of the elevators and outside the courthouse.

CBS4 obtained the federal arrest documents. In it, agents never said they were inside the courthouse. According to the report, agents were conducting surveillance at the courthouse, saying agents saw the woman exit the courthouse and approached her on the sidewalk.

County officials are asking ICE for guarantees that this won’t happen again.

Joann Bernal, another El Paso County Attorney said, “The courthouse was off-limits, and particularly off-limits in those areas that are designated solely for victims.”

County officials are set to meet with Congressman Beto O’Rourke Friday. As for now, the woman is at the county jail on an ICE detainer.