Proper handwashing can help protect against viruses

People should be soaping and scrubbing a full 20 seconds

Erika Edwards, NBC Published: Updated:
nc_handwashing0217_mezzn

(NBC News) – Flu season is in full swing, and the vaccine looks like it’s protecting about only half of us from infection this year.

Doctors say a great way to arm ourselves against viruses is to start with our hands.

Proper handwashing can protect against cold and flu viruses, as long as the soaping and scrubbing last a full 20 seconds.

The Centers for Disease Control says studies have shown people unknowingly touch their eyes, nose and mouth around 25 times an hour, making it even more important to wash up after using the bathroom and before preparing food and eating.

Read More: Click Here

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s