Greenfield police: Littering led to 2 heroin arrests

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The tossing of a cigarette out of a car window ultimately led Greenfield police to arrest a man and a woman on heroin charges Thursday evening.

The Greenfield Police Department posted on their official Facebook page that Nathan Young, 31, of Shutesbury, and Jennifer Tatro, 28, of Greenfield, were arrested following a traffic stop on Main Street after 7:30 P.M.

Police allege that a patrolling officer was driving behind the two, when the policeman saw the passenger (later identified as Young) throw a lit cigarette out of the car window, which is against state law. The officer pulled the SUV over, and another officer came to assist.

During the investigation that followed, police allegedly found that Young had “suspected heroin and a user’s kit” on him. Police say that Tatro told them she had heroin in her wallet. Ultimately, officers seized a total of 67 bags of suspected heroin.

Tatro is charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate the drug law. Young is charged with possession of heroin and conspiracy to violate the drug law. He is also being cited for littering and failure to wear a seat belt.

The court issued Young and Tatro bail amounts of $100 and $200 respectively.