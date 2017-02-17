Generation X has poor attitude on long term health

(CNN) – Members of Generation X, those in their mid-30’s to early 50’s, want to live to a ripe old age, but a new survey shows that they’re not necessarily doing what they need to do to live that long.

More than half of people born between the years 1965 and 1980, known as Generation X, want to live to be at least 90 years old According to the MDVIP health and longevity study.

More than a quarter want to make it to 100, but the study found that a majority of Generation X-ers are not making the lifestyle choices that will help them reach that goal.

Dr. Andrea Klemes said, “They’re not doing a good enough job focusing on their health, their weight, exercising, or managing stress. So I’m really not sure how they’re going to live that long if they’re not prioritizing their health.”

Only 55% of Generation X has had an annual physical exam in the past five years. The lead author of the survey said “fear” is often the reason they don’t go:

Dr. Klemes added, “One in three Gen X-ers are afraid to go the doctor because they’re afraid of that they’ll hear.”

Another reason is Generation X doesn’t have much spare time, Dr. Klemes said, “They’re so busy trying to take care of everybody else and have their busy careers that they don’t have the time to go to a physician.”

The doctor said X-ers need to make good health a priority and work with a doctor to achieve it. Dr. Klemes said, “To have your health and live longer, you need to make an investment in your health, prioritize it. Your doctor can be your advocate, your partner, and help you live a healthier life.”