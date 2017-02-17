Fun and fundraising for the Cory J. Garwacki Foundation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Cory J Garwacki Foundation’s mission is to promote and facilitate the “Live to Give” philosophy through community partnerships, education and awareness. Sarah Mahan, Foundation Secretary and Cory’s sister and Rich Tettemer, Board of Directors joined us to share the details.

Cory J. Garwacki Foundation’s Gala

Friday, April 21st

6:00PM

The Log Cabin, Holyoke

Live to Give in a way that is meaningful to you

CJGFoundation.com

(413) 433-0682

CoryJGarwackiFoundation@gmail.com