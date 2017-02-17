Fun and fundraising for the Cory J. Garwacki Foundation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Cory J Garwacki Foundation’s mission is to promote and facilitate the “Live to Give” philosophy through community partnerships, education and awareness. Sarah Mahan, Foundation Secretary and Cory’s sister and Rich Tettemer, Board of Directors joined us to share the details.
Cory J. Garwacki Foundation’s Gala
- Friday, April 21st
- 6:00PM
- The Log Cabin, Holyoke
Live to Give in a way that is meaningful to you
CJGFoundation.com
(413) 433-0682
CoryJGarwackiFoundation@gmail.com