Drought conditions improving across region

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After months in which conditions were worsening, there is finally some good news when it comes to the drought. The snow that we have been receiving over the last couple of weeks has been piling up, and that is helping out with the severe ongoing drought.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of western Massachusetts is in the “severe drought” category, which is better than the “extreme drought” that most of western Massachusetts had been in for quite a while.

In fact, currently, there is actually part of western Massachusetts that is not even experiencing drought conditions at all. Far northwestern Berkshire County is now in the “abnormally dry” category.

“I think we’re going to be okay. I think we’re going to need a couple more snowstorms, unfortunately, or some major spring rains, but it’s looking better, and hopefully we’ll get out of the woods,” Neil Metcalf of West Springfield said.

As the snow melts, more of that water will be going into the ground, and into area lakes, rivers, and reservoirs.