Dr. Phil – “Multiple restraining orders and fake births: Brittany speaks”

See what sent Brittany storming off the stage

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – It all began with an email from a woman named Brittany, who wrote to Dr. Phil saying she was devastated after finding out her boyfriend, whose baby she’s carrying, was leading a double life.

But as Dr. Phil began digging deeper into her story, he discovered that Brittany wasn’t telling the whole story.

Instead, Dr. Phil uncovered headline after headline suggesting Brittany’s history of harassing men and fabricating pregnancies, births and infant deaths.

Dr. Phil spoke to her former friends Randi and Haley, who gave an in-depth look into the web of lies they claimed Brittany was weaving.

Today, Dr. Phil sits down with Brittany and reveals what he has learned, and even asks her to prove she is pregnant. Plus, see what sent Brittany storming off the stage, resulting in an emotional backstage conversation with Dr.Phil.

