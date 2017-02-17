Baker seeks $259 million to replenish underfunded accounts

BOSTON (State House News Service) – Gov. Charlie Baker warned lawmakers last summer that they shouldn’t override his budget vetoes because their annual budget failed to adequately fund some major spending needs. Lawmakers went ahead and speedily reversed $231 million in spending vetoes. And on Friday, Baker went back to the General Court with a bill outlining the damage associated with underfunded accounts: about $259 million.

The governor filed a supplemental budget replenishing accounts lawmakers have repeatedly underfunded. If approved, his bill would deliver $49 million to county sheriffs, $62 million to cover legal services for indigent defendants, and $21 million to pay costs associated with sheltering the homeless.

The bill also includes proposals that Baker says will ensure compliance with federal sex trafficking laws, food safety laws, and laws addressing the due dates of tax return filings from C corporations and partnerships.

Baker, who came under fire from legislative leaders for unilaterally cutting $98 million from the $39.5 billion budget in December, wrote in a letter to lawmakers that “sufficient revenues are estimated to be available to finance these appropriations,” which come at a net cost to the state of $249 million.

The bill also includes $29 million for the Department of Correction, in part to pay for changes at Bridgewater State Hospital; $20 million for snow and ice clearing costs; $15 million for payments to direct care human service workers, and $13 million in costs related to collective bargaining, including funding for the Coalition for Public Safety contract.

Democratic legislative leaders protested Baker’s midyear cuts in December and suggested they may pass legislation to restore spending cut by the governor. To date, lawmakers have not revisited the cuts, though they did pass an $18 million bill giving raises to themselves, judges, and statewide officeholders.

Baker’s bill also includes $5 million to address “caseload exposures” at the Department of Children and Families, $8 million for legal settlements, $4 million for elder home care services, $4 million for National Guard tuition and fee waiver costs, $3 million for Department of Mental Health emergency service costs in southeastern Massachusetts, and “$9 million for a range of smaller needs,” according to a letter to lawmakers from the governor.

Outside sections of the governor’s bill give the Department of Youth Services the authority to conduct fingerprint checks of its employees, permit the Department of Public Health to create a trust fund to receive and expend private funding, and impose registration and fee requirements on “virtual manufacturers,” or pharmaceutical companies headquartered in Massachusetts that do not produce products in the state.

Another outside section is designed to protect the personal information of public transit passengers from public records requests.

Because one unspecified item requires supplemental funding in early March, Baker urged the Legislature to enact his bill promptly.

Copyright 2017 State House News Service