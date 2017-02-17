Baker proposing $200M in aid for local road repairs

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker just announced new funding that represents a lifeline for cities and towns. It is called Chapter 90 funding, and it is the only money that many cities and towns get from the state to repair roads, bridges, and other key infrastructure.

This year, Baker will divide $200 million among municipal governments. How much each community gets is based upon population, road miles, and employment.

East Longmeadow will receive about $580,000. DPW Director Bob Peirent told 22News that they want to repave several roads. Minor pothole repairs, however, come out of the town budget.

“We’ve been waiting to see what we would receive for funding this year, and the good news is it sounds like we will be getting that news very shortly. It is our hope that we can target Kibbe and Denslow Road this year, but we cannot finalize any of those decisions,” Peirent said.

Peirent told 22News that he would like to see Chapter 90 funding increased. In 2015, Chapter 90 funds totaled $300 million.

The bill would also allocate money to upgrade technology at the Registry of Motor Vehicles and add $30 million to purchase handicapped-accessible vehicles for senior centers and nonprofits.