Alleged heroin dealer arrested, sawed-off shotgun seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Heroin, a pistol, and a sawed-off shotgun were among the items seized following the arrest of an alleged drug dealer in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, Robert Jackson, 40, of Springfield was arrested after police pulled him over on Cottage Street shortly before noon Thursday.

Delaney says that narcotics detectives had been looking into the alleged distribution of heroin out of Jackson’s home at 51 Reed Street. Police had placed the home under surveillance, and followed Jackson after he left Thursday morning. Police pulled him over on Cottage Street, during which time, Delaney says they found a handgun and bags of heroin.

With a search warrant, police then went through his house, where Delaney says they discovered a sawed-off double barrel shotgun, as well as heroin, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Jackson is charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of ammunition, and driving without a license.

He will be arraigned in Springfield District Court.