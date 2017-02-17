75 years overdue

WBRE's Mark Hiller Published: Updated:
Book checked out from Pennsylvania library more than 75 years ago has finally been returned.
Book checked out from Pennsylvania library more than 75 years ago has finally been returned.

(WBRE) A book checked out from a Pennsylvania library more than 75 years ago was finally returned Wednesday afternoon.

Rob Lockman, Jr. decided it was time to clean out the basement of his Shavertown home on Wednesday.

“I started going through these books, you know, one by one,” he said. “And it said December 2nd, 1941.”

It was a children’s book from the Osterhout Free Library his father borrowed as a boy called “Val Rides The Oregon Trail”.

The book made its way from Wilkes-Barre to Connecticut when the Lockmans moved decades ago, before gathering dust in the Back Mountain when they returned to northeastern Pennsylvania.

Rob said he considered just throwing out the book in the trash but the more he looked at it, the more he thought about his late father and realized he really only had one choice.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2m2GXo4

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s