3 injured in crash on Route 9 in Belchertown; road closed

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people have been taken to Baystate Medical Center following a car crash on Route 9 in Belchertown Friday afternoon.

State Police Sgt. Robert Blomgren told 22News that Route 9 is being shut down while they investigate the two-car crash, which was reported at around 2:50 P.M.

The crash site is near the intersection of Federal Street in Amherst Road, about half a mile west of the intersection of Routes 9 and 202.

Blomgren said that members of the Massachusetts State Police accident reconstruction team, and detectives assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office have been called in. He said that the roadway will be closed for hours.

Traffic is being re-routed to Bay Road.

There is no word on the condition of the victims at this time.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Click here to view the map on your mobile device.