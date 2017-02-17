3 Berkshire County residents are $1 million lottery winners

Two men instantly won prizes, third won through "second chance" drawing

Kevin Morrison, William Guzzo, and Thomas Scheurer are seen here in pictures provided by the Massachusetts State Lottery
BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people from Berkshire County are now a whole lot richer, after winning $1 million lottery prizes in the past couple of weeks.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Massachusetts State Lottery, the first winner was William Guzzo of Pittsfield.  Guzzo’s ticket was one of more than 1 million non-winning tickets in the lottery’s “Ultimate Millions” $30 instant ticket game that had been entered into a “second chance” drawing. Guzzo’s ticket was chosen on February 7, and he claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Braintree this week.

William Guzzo, Pittsfield (Courtesy of Massachusetts State Lottery)
The day after Guzzo’s ticket was chosen, Kevin Morrison of Adams claimed a $1 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Gold” $20 scratch game.

Kevin Morrison, Adams (Courtesy of Massachusetts State Lottery)
Finally on Thursday, Thomas Scheurer of Lee claimed his million-dollar prize in the “Supreme Millions” game, a $30 instant ticket.

Thomas Scheurer, Lee (Courtesy of Massachusetts State Lottery)
All of the winners chose a lump-sum payment of $650,000 before taxes. The stores that sold the winning tickets to Morrison and Scheurer (Lipton Mart in Lenox and the Big Y in Lee) will both receive $10,000 prizes.

