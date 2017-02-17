2017 had the third warmest month for January on record

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to NOAA, January 2017 was the third warmest month on record across the world. Here in western Massachusetts, we saw temperatures make it up into the 40s and 50s fairly frequently during the month of January.

According to The National Centers for Environmental Information, January’s average global temperature was 1.58 degrees above the 20th century average of 53.6 degrees. This was the third highest for January behind 2016 and 2007, the highest and second highest respectively.

Some people aren’t that surprised by this new report. Neil Metcalf of West Springfield told 22News “I’m a golfer and last year we were able to golf every month of the year. Haven’t golfed in February yet, but hopefully this will disappear.”

Overall, 2016 was the second warmest year on record across the United States. And after some cooler more seasonable weather recently, temperatures will be warming back up this weekend.