Would you let someone who’s not a dentist pull your teeth?

Dentists have long opposed the midlevel position.

Bob Salsberg, Associated Press Published: Updated:
Photo: Thinkstock
Photo: Thinkstock

BOSTON (AP) — Need a tooth pulled or a cavity filled? Forget the dentist. An increasing number of states are allowing or considering letting “dental therapists,” professionals with a lower level of training, do the job.

Several states are considering bills that would create a new mid-level position in dentistry called dental therapists or advanced dental hygiene practitioners.

They can perform common procedures such as filling cavities or pulling teeth, though more complex procedures would still be left with dentists. Public health advocates say dental therapists can greatly improve access to dental care for low-income people and those who live in rural areas.

In Massachusetts, a group that lobbies on behalf of dentists has for the first time signaled a willingness to embrace the concept.

Dentists have long opposed the midlevel position.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s