Unshoveled sidewalks pose a hazard to pedestrians

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – All the snow western Massachusetts has received has made it difficult to remove, but some sidewalks are getting better. On Grattan Street in Chicopee, many of the sidewalks have been cleared. But there are still some areas where the sidewalks are still buried in snow.

Snow covered sidewalks can be dangerous for people, especially children who are forced to walk in the road. They can be injured or killed if they’re hit by a car.

Some people told 22News they’ve noticed that some of the sidewalks aren’t all that bad. “Some are alright, some rough, some need to get out and put some salt down,” Gerald St. Amand said. “Some of them are slippery. Other than, that they’re alright to walk on.”

Most cities and towns require that you clear the snow off the sidewalks in front of your home or business within 24 hours of a storm or else you could end up with a fine. You should also clear away the snow from any fire hydrants near your property as well.