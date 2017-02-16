Trump wants a wall, but can government deliver?

(CNN) – It is 18 feet tall, made of steel, cement base. Call it what you want, but most government planners, security experts and homeland security officials who will be in charge of building it, call this a fence.

This is the most recently built barrier between the United States and Mexico near Brownsville, Texas. CNN has been told by multiple sources within the agencies involved in building, paying for and enforcing this barrier, that this is what president Trump’s wall may look like.

U.S. customs and border patrol is planning to present the plan for border security to its bosses possibly this week and CNN has learned new details. First, they say, the wall should not be a wall, it should be a fence and that could become a sticky situation for a president who insists otherwise.

President Donald Trump said, “On the fence, it’s not a fence. It’s a wall. You just misreported it. We’re going to build a wall.”

Sources tell CNN the biggest job in moving forward may be convincing the president that the fence is more secure. It will be up to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, sources say, who must find a way to allow the white house to “spin” the promise of a wall into a fence.

Secretary Kelly seems to have already begun, in testimony to congress, repeatedly referring to the border fortification as a barrier. “Yes, there are many places that we need some types of physical barrier right now backed up by men and women at the border protection.”

Why would president Trump agree to a fence instead of a “beautiful” wall – as he says? Security and common sense.

U.S. customs and border patrol officials on the ground and in charge of actually securing the border tell CNN a fence actually offers more security, than a solid wall. One source telling CNN: “You never want to have a barrier in place that will obstruct your vision that prevents you from seeing the other side of the border.

Another saying: “I’m not calling it a wall because we are talking about a fence that we can look through. That’s what we need.”

It’s more secure for border agents. It eliminates many environmental factors like drainage and its cost will be significantly lower. If the current plan is approved, it will look like “bollard” style fencing. The steel slats secured six feet below ground and standing 18 feet above.

The slats reinforced with rebar and cement. Another part of the proposal according to sources, it will not go coast to coast. The current fence, from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico, has large gaps in between for a total of 654 miles.

The latest plans involve adding 177 new miles of fencing, and replacing 272 miles of already built fence, according to one high level source with knowledge of the project. That means the total barrier between the United States and Mexico would cover 831 total miles of a nearly 2,000 mile border.

Still not even half, according to these sources. As for the cost, if President Trump accepts this recommendation, it will be about $5-billion, according to sources.

Should President Trump insist on complete coverage, included in a department of homeland security draft report seen by CNN, is a proposed three-phase plan to do it all the way across. An additional 1,080 miles of fencing at a cost of roughly $21-billion.

However, leading experts say constructing it across rough terrain is not only unrealistic, but according to one source, “pure fantasy.”