Trump to hold afternoon news conference

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – President Donald Trump is expected to hold a news conference early Thursday afternoon at the White House.

Reporters are likely to ask the president about the departure of National Security Advisor Mike Flynn this week, as well as reports that have claimed that people in the Trump presidential campaign had been in contact with Russian officials.

The president has also spoken out strongly about leaks that led to the revelation of Flynn’s contact with the Russian ambassador, saying Thursday that the leaks were criminal acts.

The president said earlier Thursday morning that he will be announcing a new nominee for secretary of labor, following Wednesday’s withdrawal of the president’s initial nominee, Andrew Puzder.

