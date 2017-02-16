Tipped workers demanding regular minimum wage

BOSTON (WWLP) – Tipped workers rallied on the steps of the State House Thursday, demanding higher hourly pay. Workers told 22News that although they are allowed to collect tips, they still struggle to get by day by day.

The protesters are demanding a $15 hourly wage. The state minimum wage went up to $11 per hour this year, but it is different for tipped workers. Employees who earn more than $20 per month in tips are paid $3.75 per hour.

If they do not earn the equivalent of the minimum wage, the employer must make up the difference, but demonstrator Marisol Santiago of ROCK Massachusetts says that is not always the way it works.

“That has not been the case, in fact, it has created a lot of conflict between management and tipped workers who are a part of the front of the house in restaurants,” Santiago said.

The bill has support from about half of the state legislature. The proposal would need approval from both the House and the Senate, and then the governor’s signature before the statewide minimum wage can go to $15 per hour.