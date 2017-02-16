Tipped workers demanding regular minimum wage

Tiffany Chan, 22News State House Correspondent Published: Updated:
dining restaurant

BOSTON (WWLP) – Tipped workers rallied on the steps of the State House Thursday, demanding higher hourly pay. Workers told 22News that although they are allowed to collect tips, they still struggle to get by day by day.

The protesters are demanding a $15 hourly wage. The state minimum wage went up to $11 per hour this year, but it is different for tipped workers. Employees who earn more than $20 per month in tips are paid $3.75 per hour.

If they do not earn the equivalent of the minimum wage, the employer must make up the difference, but demonstrator Marisol Santiago of ROCK Massachusetts says that is not always the way it works.

“That has not been the case, in fact, it has created a lot of conflict between management and tipped workers who are a part of the front of the house in restaurants,” Santiago said.

The bill has support from about half of the state legislature. The proposal would need approval from both the House and the Senate, and then the governor’s signature before the statewide minimum wage can go to $15 per hour.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s