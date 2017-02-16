The Secret to Betty Cooper on Riverdale

(CW) – See how Lili Reinhart transforms into the iconic Betty Cooper on Riverdale.

When Jughead (Cole Sprouse) learns that an anonymous buyer has plans to tear down the local drive-in, he fights desperately to keep it open. Betty (Lili Reinhart) finds her friendship with Archie on the line after stumbling upon some startling information she’s uncovered about Miss Grundy’s (guest star Sarah Habel) past.

Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) confronts her mother Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) about a suspicious meeting she witnessed between her mother and a shady Southside Serpent.

Finally, after uncovering Betty’s diary, Alice (Madchen Amick) finds the perfect opportunity to destroy Archie’s golden boy image.

Madelaine Petsch and Luke Perry also star. Mark Piznarski directed the episode written by Michael Grassi (#104). The episode airs February 16, 2017.

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

Connect with Riverdale Online:

Learn more about RIVERDALE : http://cwtv.com/shows/riverdale

Like Riverdale on FACEBOOK:https://www.facebook.com/CWRiverdale

Follow Riverdale on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CW_Riverdale

Follow Riverdale on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/thecwriverd…

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/