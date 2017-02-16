Springfield judge dismisses one lawsuit filed against Bill Cosby

The former actress alleged Cosby raped her in a Detroit hotel room in 1974

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Bill Cosby, right, arrives for a hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors at the pretrial hearing on Tuesday will ask the judge to let the other accusers testify to show Cosby drugged and molested young women in a "signature" fashion. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Bill Cosby, right, arrives for a hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors at the pretrial hearing on Tuesday will ask the judge to let the other accusers testify to show Cosby drugged and molested young women in a "signature" fashion. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A federal judge in Massachusetts has dismissed a civil defamation lawsuit against comedian Bill Cosby.

Springfield Federal Judge Mark Mastroianni ruled Thursday that Katherine McKee had not adequately shown Cosby defamed her when his representatives called a 2014 New York Daily News story on her allegations defamatory and demanded a retraction.

The former actress alleged the 79-year-old Cosby raped her in a Detroit hotel room in 1974.

McKee was among dozens of women to come forward in recent years and among at least eight suing for defamation in Massachusetts, where Cosby owns a home.

Cosby’s lawyers called Thursday’s decision the “correct outcome.” McKee’s attorneys didn’t immediately comment.

“The Cosby Show” star still faces criminal charges in Pennsylvania. He’s pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a former employee at Temple University, his alma mater.

Continuing Coverage: Bill Cosby News

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s