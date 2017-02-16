School committee votes to close Converse Middle School

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer School committee voted Thursday night to close the Converse Middle School.

Discussion surrounding the school has been going on for a decade. The Palmer School Committee voted 4-1 to close the school and send 6th and 7th graders to Palmer High School starting next fall.

While some parents were concerned about the age differences, others felt sending the younger students to the high school was the best option.

Bob Lavoie, a parent and town councilor said, “There are districts locally that have a 6th through 12th model and it has been successful. Unfortunately we’re kind of in a situation where it’s the lesser of whatever the evils.”

Though the school may be closing, some residents hoped the town could find a new use for the nearly 100-year-old building.

Donald Blais of Palmer said, “As a new senior center possibly, that’s an option that I would like to see. There are different ideas we can implement with the building, but the reality is that to do that it’s going to require a lot of money and a lot of time.”

Lavoi said the Town Council will be exploring reuse options for the building. He said the school building is important to the town, and definitely wouldn’t be boarded up.