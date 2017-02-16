Russian spy ship not a threat to Massachusetts

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A Russian spy ship is just miles away from one of New England’s biggest submarine bases in Connecticut, and is now being monitored by the U.S. Navy.

The Russian spy ship called the Viktor Leonov, just 30 miles from a U-S submarine base in Groton, Connecticut. The ship specializes in electronic warfare by intercepting communication among American vessels. It can take videos, pictures, and see where we’re moving.

22News spoke to UMass Amherst American Foreign Policy professor Paul Musgrave to find out why this ship is getting so awfully close to the Connecticut coast line. He told 22News, “This is the sort of thing that great powers do routinely. Our Navy sends the same type of vessel, probably a little bit better, to do the same things to the Russians, to the Chinese, and other countries.”

Musgrave told 22News the ship’s activity sounds scarier only because more Americans are paying attention. He says the vessel doesn’t directly affect Massachsuetts – if anything, we should be more concerned about our cyber security.

Musgrave says this isn’t a new approach of how powerful countries check up on each other. “The essence of peace and stability is predictability, and from that point of view, routine espionage isn’t actually the worst thing in the world.”

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy released a statement agreeing, saying in part, “The fact that we know that it’s there is probably a good thing and I suspect that we have some of our ships in delicate places as well.” The Viktor Leonov traveled along Virginia’s coast line in 2014.