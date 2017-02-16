Pittsfield officer won’t be charged in shooting of suspect

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – No criminal charges will be filed against a Pittsfield police officer who shot a 55 year-old man following a pursuit.

Berkshire County District Attorney David Capeless announced Thursday that he has completed the investigation into the actions of Officer Martin Streit, and after speaking to witnesses and going over the evidence, determined that no charges are warranted.

Fred Lantz, spokesperson for the Berkshire County DA’s Office, told 22News that the incident happened on the morning of January 25. During a traffic stop, Mark Marauszwski allegedly struck another officer with his car door, before driving away. Police then pursued Marauszwski, following him as he drove into Springside Park.

Lantz says that Officer Streit was on foot as Marauszwski tried to pull out of the playground parking lot. He says that Streit repeatedly ordered the suspect to stop, but he would not, so he then fired three shots. Two of the shots hit the windshield, while another shattered the front passenger-side window.

Marauszwski received wounds to his hand, forearm, and shoulder, and was treated at the hospital. He now faces charges including driving with a suspended license and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.