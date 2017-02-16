Photo of Alabama deputy comforting child goes viral

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A picture of a Chilton County deputy is going viral on social media and what he was doing definitely shows how dedicated law enforcement officers are to protecting and serving.

Sergeant Keller took time away from his duties at the courthouse to occupy the time of a little girl that was waiting on her mother who was attending court. The deputy found some crayons and a coloring book and they sat in the hallway and colored pictures.

The picture was posted to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and has already been shared over 400 times with hundreds of comments.

