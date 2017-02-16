Paternity testing billboard stir controversy

(CNN) – Some billboards in Virginia are creating quite a stir. They’re part of an advertising campaign for a lab that does paternity testing. A major point of contention; some feature men in uniform. That’s hitting some people the wrong way in this area known for its military bases.

‘Who`s the daddy?’ A billboard off Armistead Avenue in Hampton, featuring two men in uniform: a postman and a military man, advertising paternity testing for a local lab company. One prompting, ‘is the mother a liar?’ Another billboard in Norfolk also advertising paternity testing for the same Virginia Beach company, Labs to Go.

Some say the ad campaigns are causing a stir in the local community, particularly with some military families. Erin McMenamin, of Watermark Psychological Services said, “Wow. Who`s the daddy.’

Erin McMenamin has been a military spouse for 15 years. She also primarily councils military families. “I`m offended as a woman that this is something that`s being put on billboards.”

She thinks the billboards are sending the wrong message to children and husbands. “They just send a message that men should be worry about what their wives are doing while they are gone.”

However, there are two sides to every ad campaign. Cheree Owens, President of Labs to Go said, “It was absolutely not to offend anyone.”

We sat down with Owens. She stands by her billboards. “It only may offend someone who may fit in that category.”

Owens says she deliberately chose to feature men in uniform despite the controversy she knew the ad would cause. “It`s reality. This is something that I see in my office every day. A lot of military are coming in, having paternity tests because they were gone.”

Whether you hate it or love it, Owens says she`s not taking the billboards down.