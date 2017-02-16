Part of western Massachusetts no longer experiencing drought

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is good news when it comes to the ongoing drought here in western Massachusetts. Thursday’s report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that a small portion of the region is now no longer even experiencing drought conditions.

Just a couple weeks ago, much of Hampden and Hampshire Counties remained in “extreme drought,” following many months without adequate rain or snowfall. The area under extreme drought has shrunken substantially. Most of the Pioneer Valley and southern Berkshire County are still under a “severe drought,” however western and northern Franklin County, and central Berkshire County are now considered to be under a “moderate drought.” The northwestern corner of Berkshire County, in fact, is now not even under drought conditions at all, and is considered only “abnormally dry.”

We still have a long way to go before we will return to average precipitation levels, but February has been a good month so far. We have already exceeded our average snowfall for the month, and we are only 16 days in. However, we will need several more months of above average rain or snowfall to return to normal levels.