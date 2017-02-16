Parents of children left on school bus suing city, mayor

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — The parents of two special needs children left unattended on a school bus in North Adams last year have sued the city’s schools and the mayor.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that the negligence suit filed last week alleges the children ages 3 and 5 were left on the bus in January 2016 for about an hour. The suit says both children have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. It seeks unspecified damages.

The bus company, the school committee, and several individuals were also named as defendants.

A city lawyer says the complaint has been referred to the city’s insurer and the city intends to defend the case.

Police investigated and determined the children were alone on the bus for about 20 minutes and did not seek criminal charges.

___

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com