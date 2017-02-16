NY man caught in Ohio with $600K worth of cocaine, heroin

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison

SOMERFORD TOWNSHIP, (WKBN)– A New York man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized more than 6 pounds of cocaine and 2 pounds of heroin, valued at approximately $600,000, following a traffic stop in Madison County.

Troopers stopped a Chevrolet Cruz with Iowa plates on Feb. 7 for a lane violation on Interstate 70. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Staling Santos-Reyes, 40, of Bronx, N.Y., was incarcerated in the Tri-County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine and heroin, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

