North Pond Ice Fishing Derby still scheduled for Saturday

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (The Westfield News) – With the open water on Congamond Lake in recent weeks the North Pond Ice Fishing Derby was in potential jeopardy of being postponed. The Ice Fishing Derby is a fundraiser to support saving the North Pond land that is taking place on Saturday Feb. 18 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to North Pond supporters Dennis Clark and Bill Alaimo, who will be helping run the derby, the event is still scheduled to happen on Saturday.

Although the plan is still to have the derby on Saturday, Clark and Alaimo went out on Wednesday morning to check the ice on North Pond and made a determination that some of the ice may be too thin. Alaimo says that as of Wednesday morning, there is no open water on North Pond.

Moving forward, the plan is to have the ice fishing derby in two different areas of Congamond Lake. One area will be in the section of North Pond right behind the Cove Restaurant. The other area will be on Middle Pond, where the public marina is.

After measuring different parts of the pond, Alaimo came to the conclusion that those two locations would be the best options.

“Anywhere beyond that is not really good,” said Alaimo.

The registration to sign up for ice fishing will be held at the Cove Restaurant. The Cove will also be providing coffee and breakfast sandwiches.

The Westfield News first reported on the ice fishing derby January 24th and the fundraising activities taking place during the tournament such as a 50/50 raffle and other prizes available after the derby is finished.

During the derby, there will be three chances to win the heaviest fish. One winner will be awarded from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., another from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the third and final one in the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. time block. The person with the overall heaviest fish will also be rewarded.

It is a $20 entry fee in order to participate in the derby. Any donations will go towards SaveNorthPond.org.

If there are any questions or thoughts on the North Pond Ice Fishing Derby, contact Alaimo at 413-563-3767.

Copyright 2017 The Westfield News