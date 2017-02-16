Nancy Dell: Are nuts and popcorn okay to eat if you have diverticulosis?

1) I have diverticulosis. Do I need to stop eating nuts and popcorn?

Andy, Ludlow

Diverticulosis is a condition where small pouches form weak spots in the wall of the large intestine. Think of it like potholes in a road. As you get older, you are more likely to have them. By age 70, 60% of people have them.

For a long time we thought nuts, seeds and popcorn could lodge in these potholes and cause inflammation and pain, but in 2008, a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association followed 50,000 men for 20 years. The men who ate more nuts and popcorn were less likely to have complications from diverticulosis than those who ate few of these foods.

The American Gastroenterological Association’s 2015 guidelines do not recommend people with diverticulosis automatically avoid nuts, seeds and popcorn. They do recommend you eat a high fiber diet. Gradually increase your fiber to about 10 grams per meal. That means eating 100% whole grains and 1 to 2 cups of fruits or vegetables at each meal.

There are 2 recent studies that show having adequate vitamin D can reduce your risk of diverticulosis. So be sure your Doctor checks the vitamin D in your blood to know if you are low.