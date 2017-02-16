MGM Springfield finalizes deal to take over MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield has finalized its long-term deal to take over management of the MassMutual Center.

Thursday’s announcement comes less than a year after MGM won a joint bid with the venue’s current management, Spectra, for a five-year contract. The transition will begin as early as July 1st.

MGM committed to bringing 12 performance annually to the MassMutual Center, CityStage, and Symphony Hall as part of its host community agreement. That commitment will commence once the casino opens in 2018.

In a news release sent to 22News, MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis stated:

We are thrilled to enter into this agreement that leverages the best of what our company has to offer, in order to make best use of the MMC and drive downtown economic development. We commend Spectra and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on all they have accomplished with the MMC, and we are excited about the future opportunities that will come with the opening of our $950 million casino resort across the street. Creating experiences that attract visitors is what we do at MGM. We look forward to partnering with the professionals at Spectra during this transition period to make the MMC a central component in Springfield’s revitalization. From day one, MGM Springfield vowed to use MGM’s entertainment roots to bring the arts and entertainment back to downtown Springfield. This agreement furthers our engagement, allowing us to be central to the discussions and decisions about the events that will best serve Springfield, and how we can best leverage the facility to benefit local businesses.