Men convicted of home invasion where Purple Heart stolen

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Two Massachusetts men have been found guilty of a 2014 home invasion where a Purple Heart medal was stolen.

A Worcester jury found 39-year-old Timothy Lavin, of Leicester, and 36-year-old Nicholas Desiderio, of Worcester, each guilty of three counts of home invasion and other charges. They’ll be sentenced March 1.

Authorities say the men broke into a home in Leicester on Jan. 5, 2014 and tied up three occupants before making off with jewelry and other items, including the Purple Heart.

Prosecutors say the Purple Heart was never recovered. It had been awarded to the victim’s father after he was wounded on Iwo Jima during World War II. A third suspect also remains at large.

The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports Lavin shook his head silently as the verdicts were read.