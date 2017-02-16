Mayor: MGM Springfield is keeping their commitments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno provided an update on MGM Springfield’s construction plans and their compliance with host community agreements Thursday.

Police Commissioner John Barbieri also announced they’re looking to build a new 2,500 square foot police substation in the downtown area.

The mayor and Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy determined that MGM’s 50 percent construction design submissions continue to be consistent with what’s outlined within the Host Community Agreement.

“As we have strived for from the beginning, the City is continuing with its open and transparent process to ensure that was what agreed to under the Host Community Agreement is what is being delivered by MGM,” Kennedy said.

The $950 million MGM Springfield casino is scheduled to open in September 2018.

Construction crews have continued to make progress in the city’s South End, where a seven-story parking garage is nearing completion. Crews are also beginning to put up the steel for the hotel and podium structures.