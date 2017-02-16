Maple syrup season is less than two weeks away

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It looks like we could be in for an early maple sugaring season, as long as the weather keeps cooperating.

March is the month we normally see Franklin County maple syrup producers start tapping trees, and many farmers are getting ready.

Gould’s Sugarhouse in Shelburne will start collecting maple sap in the next few days. They do this by drilling a hole in the tree, and drawing out the sweet sap, and boiling it down to make the syrup.

Larry Gould told 22News the weather can make or break their maple syrup season. “It’s all with the daily temperature how much frost is in the ground, how quick it warms up in the morning, how long it lasts before it cools off at night. We are the mercy of mother nature,” said Gould.

Gould told 22News the ideal temperature- swing to produce the most sap is 40-degree days followed by by nights in the low 20s.

Gould said they planned to open March 1st, but if the weather stays favorable, they could open a few days earlier.

Maple syrup season is less than 2 weeks away! I'll tell you why one maple farm expects to open a little earlier pic.twitter.com/WhszmZJZPr — Mike Masciadrelli (@masciadrelliTV) February 16, 2017