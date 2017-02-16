Lawmakers urged to pass bill requiring schools to test drinking water for lead

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Schools in Massachusetts are not required to test their drinking water for lead, but that could change.

Research group MASSPIRG released a report this week, suggesting our laws don’t do enough to prevent lead in water. They went to the statehouse on Wednesday to urge our lawmakers to make some serious changes.

Nearly 80 lawmakers have signed onto a bill that would require public schools in Massachusetts to test their water pipes for lead and install lead filters in all of their water taps.

This comes about a month after the Department of Environmental Protection released results from a program that tested the water at public schools in Massachusetts for elevated levels of lead.

High levels of lead were found in nearly half of the 80,000 water samples tested. Close to a hundred of those schools are in western Massachusetts, including Norris Elementary School in Southampton.

The elementary school had to turn off most of their water taps earlier this month, due to high levels of lead and copper.

According to the CDC, long-term exposure to lead in drinking water can cause serious health issues for children including: brain damage, slowed growth, and learning problems.