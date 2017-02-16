Israeli facing drug trafficking and money laundering charges

BOSTON (AP) — An Israeli national has been extradited from Poland to the U.S. to face drug trafficking and money laundering charges in Boston.

Acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts William Weinreb said Thursday that 33-year-old Jalal Altarabeen conspired to transfer $2.5 million worth of cocaine from Colombia to Israel via Boston.

Altarabeen was detained after his initial court appearance Thursday. He faces one count of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and six counts of international money laundering.

The Boston Globe reports Altarabeen hasn’t been arraigned and hasn’t entered a plea yet. His lawyer declined to comment after Thursday’s hearing.

A Jordanian national, whom authorities have declined to name, also was indicted but remains at large. The indictments are the result of an undercover operation that began in October 2015.

