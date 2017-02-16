Is the state tracking your moves through your E-ZPass?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every time you hop on the Massachusetts Turnpike, these new toll gantries scan your transponder and charge your account.

The state can use your E-ZPass transponder data to find out your vehicle’s location history, date and time, license plate number, and even photographs.

Paige Whiting of Chicopee said, “I feel like most people are caught up in their own lives that they don’t have time to stop and think about that. But it is a little bit creepy I guess.”

In an effort to protect your privacy, State Senator Eric Lesser filed a bill to require anyone looking for your transponder data, like a police department, to first get a warrant.

Shane Baswick of Chicopee said, “You definitely want some kind of gap between you, the public and the authorities. You don’t want it to be they can just walk in and have the grounds to do whatever they want.”

However, State Senator John Velis sees a downside, that in emergencies like Amber Alerts or felony pursuits, that information can be crucial, and warrants take time officials may not have.

So far no one’s complained about their privacy being violated. Senator Lesser said the bill is meant to safeguard citizens before that happens.

Below is Senator Velis’ full statement regarding the proposed bill:

I look forward to working with my colleagues in both the House and Senate on ensuring that both versions of these otherwise excellent bills have adequate public safety protections. It is absolutely critical that law enforcement maintains their ability to respond to time sensitive matters, like kidnapping, Amber Alerts, felony pursuit cases, as well as other cases where harm to any human being is imminent. Requiring law enforcement to seek a warrant in these very narrow set of exigent circumstances needlessly puts lives at risk. I am absolutely convinced my colleagues agree with these sentiments and I am confident said bills will be modified to accommodate these changes via the amendment process.