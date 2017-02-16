CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Make your own dog treats! Shawn Sherry, Owner of the Paw Street Barkery, showed us how to make “Howl at the Half Moon Cookies.”

“Howl at the Half Moon Cookies”

Ingredients

2 cups of quick oats

2 cups of non-dairy yogurt chips

1 cup of carob chips

1 cup of warm water

6 Tbs of canola oil

Supplies/Equipment

– Oven

– Microwave

– Rolling Pin

– Small and Large Mixing Bowl

– Measuring Cups and Spoons

– Circle Shaped Cookie Cutters

– Blender

– Cookie Sheet

– Wax Paper or Silicon Cooking Sheet

– Spoon

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 375F.

2. Place one cup of yogurt chips into blender and blend into a powder.

3. Into the large mixing bowl, add the oats, yogurt powder and warm water. Mix until a dough like consistency is achieved.

4. Roll the dough onto the cutting board with the rolling pin, to approximately 1/2″ thickness.

5. Using the circular cookie cutter, cut the cookies and place onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Re-roll remaining dough until all treats are cut.

6. Place the treats into the oven for 40 minutes, flipping them after 20 minutes.

7. Remove treats from the oven and allow to cool for 1 hour.

8. Into one small mixing bowl, add the carob and 3 Tbs of canola oil.

9. Into a second small mixing bowl, add the remaining yogurt and 3 Tbs of canola oil.

10. Place both bowls into microwave for 1 minute.

11. Mix carob and yogurt until a uniform liquid is achieved.

12. Place wax paper sheet or silicone sheet onto cookie sheet.

13. With a spoon scoop a small portion of yogurt and place onto one half of a cookie. Using the spoon, spread the yogurt so that it fully covers one half of the treat.

14. With another spoon, scoop a small portion of carob and place onto the remaining half of cookie. Using the spoon, spread the carob so that it fully covers the second half of cookie.

15. Allow carob and yogurt to harden for 10 minutes and serve.

16. Store treats in refrigerator for up to 1 week.