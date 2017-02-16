House Speaker not planning new broad-based taxes

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – House Speaker Robert DeLeo told 22News that taxpayers won’t see the state sales tax or income tax go up this fiscal year. House budget writers are crafting their version of Governor Charlie Baker’s $40-billion spending plan now.

Although you won’t see any new broad-based taxes in the House budget, lawmakers are considering a tax on short term rentals, like Airbnb, to help hotels compete with this new industry. Lawmakers are being cautious about spending because of tight tax revenues.

Speaker DeLeo told 22News he hopes the proposed “Millionaire’s Tax” will be a new source of tax revenue. “We also have a ballot question coming on relative to the Millionaire’s Tax, so I consider that to be a major item that we’ll be taking up.”

Revenue from the so-called “Millionaire’s Tax” would be spent on education and transportation.