HAPHousing working to help people who have asthma

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – HAPHousing hosted an event Thursday night to educate people of all ages how they can “weed out asthma triggers” in their homes.

There was also a nurse on sight to teach those in attendance how to use their asthma medications properly.

Esther Russell of Springfield told 22News she thinks workshops like these will benefit the city as a whole. “I’ve attended many of their functions and it’s basically about educating the neighborhood, and letting them know what they can do to certainly be healthier. I want a healthy community so that’s why I’m here.”

A large number of Springfield residents suffer from asthma. According to the Pioneer Valley Asthma Coalition, 20% of kids and 18% of adults in the city suffer from asthma.