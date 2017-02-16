Hadley Elementary School student diagnosed with whooping cough

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – One student at Hadley Elementary School has tested positive for pertussis, also known as whooping cough, and now the school is taking steps to ensure that everyone else stays healthy.

22News spoke Thursday with Nurse Renee Denenfeld, who explained that people can get whooping cough, even if they have been vaccinated, because the vaccination wears-off over time.

Whooping cough spreads through contact with an infected person, by putting your hands in your mouth, or by sharing food. Symptoms usually appear seven to 10 days after exposure, where you will have a cold for two weeks, followed by uncontrollable coughing spells.

The infected Hadley student is currently out of school. Parents were sent notices encouraging their children to get tested.

22News spoke with Kathryn Alcaide of Chicopee over the phone. Her son, Brady, died of whooping cough at two months old in 2012. She encourages Hadley parents to take the school’s notice seriously.

Hadley Superintendent Anne MacKenzie says that a majority of students are vaccinated, but state law allows for medical and religious exemptions.

Nurse Denenfeld said that the school is working with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to make sure no one has been exposed, but because this sort of thing is common, there is no need to be alarmed.

