CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Hampden County Bar Association is a volunteer organization of lawyers, and in conjunction with the Western New England University School of Law, is holding a Legal Help Hotline! Attorney Jeffrey S. Morneau and Attorney Daniel P. Morrissey explained.

Legal Help Hotline

February 16, 4 – 7pm

(413) 796-2057

Hampden County Bar Association

hcbar.org