Gas prices are expected to jump this spring

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Gas prices could increase significantly over the next few months..

According to the GasBuddy website, prices at the pump will rise to the year’s highest levels by the spring. But drivers don’t seem worried.

“When gas prices go up, it’s only a couple bucks per tank,” said Chris Wasley of Plainville, CT.

“Now that they’re down from four dollars I’m pretty happy, so if they go up and down a little bit, that’s ok,” said Bill Hancock of Killingworth, CT

Gasoline costs an average of $2.28 per gallon across the country. Average prices are expected to increase from 35 cents to 75 cents per gallon in the next three months. Gas prices jumped 69 cents during the same period last year.

The expected hikes in gas prices are due to summer’s more expensive blend of gasoline and refinery maintenance work, which causes gasoline production to drop. But drivers told 22News, more expensive gas won’t keep them off the roads.

“It’s not going to affect my travel plans, but it will damper your pocket,” said Brandon Jandran of North Adams.

“No we will bite the bullet and pay because we are older and we want to go and we don’t want to just sit home,” said Arlene King of Deerfield.

Gas prices have been going up since 2016. The average for regular gas in Massachusetts is $2.29. That’s 50 cents more than this time last year.

According to GasBuddy, drivers will be paying three-dollars per gallon sooner in large cities like New York City, Chicago, and Washington DC.