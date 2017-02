SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbia Gas crews are working to repair a leak at the Family Dollar store on Main Street in the South End.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that the store’s gas line was hit during a delivery at the rear of the building.

Leger said that there have not been any evacuations ordered.

The incident happened at around 11:45 A.M., Leger said.