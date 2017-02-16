Fire alarm, protests disrupt ex-pharma exec Shkreli’s talk at Harvard

Martin Shkreli
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2016 file photo, Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli smiles on Capitol Hill in Washington during the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on his former company's decision to raise the price of a lifesaving medicine. A fire alarm and student protests have disrupted controversial former pharmaceutical executive Shkreli's appearance at Harvard University. The former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals was invited by the Harvard Financial Analysts Club to discuss investing at the Wednesday night, Feb. 15, 2017, event. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A fire alarm and student protests have disrupted indicted former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli’s appearance at Harvard University.

The former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals was invited by the Harvard Financial Analysts Club to discuss investing at the Wednesday night event. But a few minutes before it started, someone pulled a fire alarm and police evacuated the building.

When the event did begin, protesters kept interrupting Shkreli’s presentation, chanting and calling him names before walking out.

Shkreli was criticized after his company purchased a drug used by AIDS and cancer patients to fight parasitic infections and hiked up the price.

He’s free on $5 million bail pending his federal securities fraud trial in an unrelated case. He has pleaded not guilty.

Shkreli also is scheduled to speak Thursday at UMass-Boston.

 

