Fire alarm, protests disrupt ex-pharma exec Shkreli’s talk at Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A fire alarm and student protests have disrupted indicted former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli’s appearance at Harvard University.

The former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals was invited by the Harvard Financial Analysts Club to discuss investing at the Wednesday night event. But a few minutes before it started, someone pulled a fire alarm and police evacuated the building.

When the event did begin, protesters kept interrupting Shkreli’s presentation, chanting and calling him names before walking out.

Shkreli was criticized after his company purchased a drug used by AIDS and cancer patients to fight parasitic infections and hiked up the price.

He’s free on $5 million bail pending his federal securities fraud trial in an unrelated case. He has pleaded not guilty.

Shkreli also is scheduled to speak Thursday at UMass-Boston.