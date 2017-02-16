February School Vacation Week Activities at Yankee Candle Village!

By Published: Updated:
yankee

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Have a blast with your family at Yankee Candle Village this spring! Wade Bassett, Director of Sales and Operations and Dana Fulton, Senior Visual Merchandiser, shared more about this action packed celebration!

February School Vacation Week at Yankee Candle Village!
February 18-26
25 Greenfield Road, South Deerfield

  • Nimble Arts Circus
  • Sundaes with Santa
  • Game Day throughout the entire store!
  • OHANA School of Performing Arts Dance Party!
  • Star Wars meet and greet
  • Disney Princess meet and greet
  • Kids Canvas painting
  • Magic Shows/Balloon animals
  • Basketball Hall of Fame travelling exhibit!

For more information visit YankeeCandle.com/Village

Huge Warehouse Sale!
Fantastic savings on candles, accessories, Fashion, Home Goods and so much more!

 

New Spring Jar Candle Fragrances, Fashions and Accessories

About Yankee Candle Village:
Far more than just candle stores, our South Deerfield, MA and Williamsburg, VA locations are special places where magic comes to life. From watching animated, singing characters to celebrating Christmas year ’round, they’re both quite unusual places where your whole family can experience an enchanting mix of shopping and entertainment.

Promotional consideration provided by Yankee Candle.

