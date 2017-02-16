Easthampton man arrested on explosives charges, Bomb Squad on site

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Police Bomb Squad was on site behind one of the factory buildings on Pleasant Street in Easthampton, Thursday night. They were following up on an investigation into several explosions in the area on Super Bowl Sunday.

People and cars were being kept out of the parking lot behind 142 Pleasant Street, which was cordoned off with yellow caution tape.

Easthampton Police, Massachusetts State Police representatives of the State Fire Marshal’s Office as well as Hazardous Materials Teams from several nearby fire departments were investigating for most of the day Thursday. The situation started when a city man was arrested for illegal possession of ammunition and possession of explosives Thursday morning, according to Easthampton Police Sgt. Bruce Nicol.

41-years-old Bryan Desmarais of Ridgewood Terrace was arrested and charged with Possession of an Incendiary Device, Possession of Ammunition Without an F.I.D card, and Throwing or Exploding Explosives. Ridgewood Terrace is across the street from the taped off parking lot.

Easthampton Police Lt. William Kelly told 22News the Hazardous Materials Situation that’s going on all stems from an investigation into several explosions near Lower Mill Pond on Super Bowl Sunday.

22News will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest information, on-air and on WWLP.com, when it becomes available.