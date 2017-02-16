Driver charged with manslaughter in crash that killed 4

Aaron Thorne was driving SUV that crashed into tree on Union Street

Published: Updated:
aaron-thorne-hospital-arraignment
Aaron Thorne is seen here during his arraignment in his hospital room at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver and only survivor in a crash that killed four young people in Springfield last month, is being arraigned at the hospital.

Lying in his hospital bed and with his right eye still covered in gauze, Aaron Thorne of New Haven, Connecticut was arraigned Thursday afternoon at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Thorne is charged with four counts of motor vehicle homicide, and four counts of manslaughter, in addition to some less serious charges.

Andrew Savage, Katrina Lee Maisonet-Jones, Cassidy Spence, and Adrianna Hernandez died as a result of the January 17 crash on Union Street. Springfield police Sgt. John Delaney said that the Jeep Grand Cherokee that Thorne had been driving may have been traveling at about 60 miles an hour prior to the crash.

The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Milford, Connecticut.

Image Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department
Image Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department

