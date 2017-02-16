Dr. Phil – “Multiple restraining orders and fake births: What’s next?”

Dr. Phil uncovered some shocking allegations from Brittany's past

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Brittany says she wrote to Dr. Phil devastated after finding out that her boyfriend, the man she loved and with whom she is having a baby, was leading a double life.

She says she was shocked, destroyed, duped and wanted to speak with Dr. Phil to help other women avoid falling into the same trap.

But Dr. Phil discovered that Brittany was leaving out some very important details. What his team uncovered were headline after headline suggesting Brittany’s history of harassing men, fabricating pregnancies, births, and even infant deaths.

Brittany was also convicted of falsifying two birth certificates after lying to a judge about having twins to avoid jail. She even presented the judge a photoshopped picture of herself holding these fabricated bouncing new babies as proof.

Before he meets Brittany and reveals what he has learned, Dr. Phil sits down with some of her former friends and one of her exes who make additional allegations regarding Brittany.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

